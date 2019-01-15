Ferrari 812 Superfast with IPE Exhaust Sounds Like a Riot

CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas

We've brought along a fresh example of a Ferrari 812 Superfast that has been touched by the tuner wand. However, before moving any further, we have to mention that purists have no reason to fret, as this Fezza only packs small mods, which can be reversed at any given time.To be more precise, the naturally aspirated V12 heart of this Fezza has been gifted with a custom exhaust supplied by IPE (the setup is comprised of a titanium muffler and x-pipe).Moreover, the Maranello machine has left its factory wheels behind for a set of custom shoes. The Italian exotic now rides on Brixton Forged PF7 Wheels, which come in 20-inch size. The rims come with a rather restrained design, which, in our book, fits the beast perfectly.And, thanks to the piece of footage below, you'll be able to get a respectable sample of this Ferrari's aural might, with that custom exhaust allowing the V12 to express all its aural feelings and emotions.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer made the exhaust of the 812 more vocal than that of the car it replaces. The move came after many aficionados complained that the factory exhaust of the F12 Berlinetta didn't live up to the rest of the car.Of course, such aural matters are always subjective and, for a better experience, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.