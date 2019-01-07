Ferrari 488 Pista with F40 Aerodynamics Is the One-Off We Need

Playing the retro card when designing a supercar is never easy, since the definition of the genre involves progress. But with a DNA as rich as Ferrari's one, it would be a pitty not to use the styling of the past when penning fresh creations. And we've brought along an example of how such a Prancing Horse could look like - how about a Ferrari 488 Pista with F40 aero touches?
Sure, the Pista is already a special, but we're sure a super-limited model such as the one portrayed here would enjoy plenty of love.
For now, this is just a rendering, with Nicolas Proulx, the digital artist behind the stunt, dropping a thought along with the work: "Best of both worlds? F40 looks but with the modern performance and tech of the Pista! Should this be a thing?"
As we mentioned above, we certainly thing it should. And Ferrari even has the right label for it. We're referring to the Icona Series, a label that allows the automaker to dive into its past.
The first two models under this badge are the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 that debuted last year. These use the 812 Superfast as a starting point and come as a nod to the pay the original Ferrari Barchetta, the 1947 166 MM, as well as to the 750 and 860 Monza models that took part in the Millie Miglia.
The lucky few who get a chance to order such toys need to part ways with around $3 million before adorning their garages with such contraptions, so the project is also brilliant for their maker.
Of course, there's a certain part of the Ferraristi camp that wouldn't enjoy a melange involving the 488 Pista and the F40. And these purists have a hard time nowadays, since the automotive realm keeps challenging conventions in all sorts of forms - for instance, here's a Ferrari 488 Pista that left the garage for the winter, stepping off the asphalt and onto a ski slope.
