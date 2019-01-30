Blu Tour De France Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Shows Classy Spec in Maranello

If you're searching for a sample of Ferrari's might in terms of special editions, look no further than the 488 Pista Pilot Ferrari. We're talking about an uber-limited incarnation of the already special Pista 488, which is only offered to those engaged in the company's customer racing activities.
And we can now show you the real-world appearance of the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari, with an example of the supercar having been spotted in Maranello.
Judging by the provisional number plate on the car and the fact that this was seen in the Prancing Horse's home city, we're expecting this beast to be completing its pre-delivery process.
The Fezza is dressed in a shade called Blu Tour De France and, in our book, this goes perfectly with the colors of the Italian flag portrayed on the car.
Now, those of you who didn't check out the official introduction of the machine will be reminded that the "51" branding on the car is a helmet tip to AF Corse’s no. 51 car that grabbed the win in 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado behind the wheel.
And while the Pista comes with grey wheels as standard, you can choose between having these finished in black (which is the case with this example) or go for carbon fiber rims.
As you can imagine, the cabin is also loaded with bits and pieces that remind the occupants of the supercar's status.
To spec a 488 Pista PF, a customer needs to turn to the Italian automotive producer's Tailor Made arm.
And you should know that you can have the 720 horsepower toy (this is the same power the "standard" Pista makes) in three other colors. The shades we're talking about are Rosso Corsa (of course), Argento Nürburgring and Nero Daytona. Note that all four shades can be found in the image gallery above.
Judging by the provisional number plate on the car and the fact that this was seen in the Prancing Horse's home city, we're expecting this beast to be completing its pre-delivery process.
The Fezza is dressed in a shade called Blu Tour De France and, in our book, this goes perfectly with the colors of the Italian flag portrayed on the car.
Now, those of you who didn't check out the official introduction of the machine will be reminded that the "51" branding on the car is a helmet tip to AF Corse’s no. 51 car that grabbed the win in 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado behind the wheel.
And while the Pista comes with grey wheels as standard, you can choose between having these finished in black (which is the case with this example) or go for carbon fiber rims.
As you can imagine, the cabin is also loaded with bits and pieces that remind the occupants of the supercar's status.
To spec a 488 Pista PF, a customer needs to turn to the Italian automotive producer's Tailor Made arm.
And you should know that you can have the 720 horsepower toy (this is the same power the "standard" Pista makes) in three other colors. The shades we're talking about are Rosso Corsa (of course), Argento Nürburgring and Nero Daytona. Note that all four shades can be found in the image gallery above.
One of the first Pista Pilotis spotted in Maranello 🇮🇹 ——————— 📸 • @MikeCarsPhotography 🌍 • #ROSSOautomobili to submit content 🔗 • Shop our Online Store! ——————— 488 Pista • 2018 • 720 bhp (3.9-L V8) • +340 kph (211 mph) • 0-100 kph (62 mph): 2.8 seconds • 1280 kg (2822 lb) ———————