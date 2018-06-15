autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Isn’t For the Average Joe

Ferrari dwells in exclusivity. Chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne once said that some people go to Lamborghini because they can’t get a Prancing Horse. On the other hand, don’t forget it’s the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese that sells fewer cars per year (including the Urus), which means that Lamborghini is the more exclusive of the two.
Despite these circumstances, Ferrari is at it again! Introducing the 488 Pista Piloti, a special edition of the 488 Pista that can’t be bought like any other Prancing Horse in the stable. Created by the Tailor Made division and “designed to recognize the success of clients who race Ferraris,” this fellow is meant for client racing drivers.

Inspired by the AF Corse #51 car that won both titles in the 2017 World Endurance Championship, the 488 Pista Piloti is available in four colors. Influenced by the world of motorized sports, these are Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour de France, Nero Daytona, and Argento Nurburgring. The livery, meanwhile, features the colors of the Italian flag. But that’s not all there is to this exclusive edition of the 488 Pista.

The WEC laurel, championship logo, PRO class indicator, matte-black duct, and carbon-fiber dovetail add to the specialness of the car. Moving on to the cabin, black Alcantara is joined by perforated Alcantara upholstery, an Italian flag in the central band of the backrest, and Italy’s colors on the edge of the gearshift paddles and floor mats. An identification plate with the Tailor Made logo is also featured.

“Say, does it have more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the 488 Pista?” The answer to that is no. Ferrari quotes 720 horsepower from the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, an engine that was voted for the third consecutive year as the best in its category at the 2018 International Engine of the Year Awards. And by sheer coincidence, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the McLaren 720S comes with 720 ponies from the get-go.

Customers interested in the 488 Pista Piloti will be able to admire the newcomer during the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race will run over the weekend of June 16th and 17th at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.
