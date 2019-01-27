Ferrari F40 Breadvan Rendered, Will Offend Purists

U.S. 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Available In Three Trim Levels

Nowadays, the Internet is loaded with renderings that portray automotive aficionados' wildest dreams. However, even judging by these standards, the pixel play that brought us here is a bomb. And that's because the thing portrays a Ferrari F40 Breadvan. 4 photos



And the fact that, unlike the 250, the F40 is mid-engined, doesn't help with making this pixel stunt more reasonable. And we can probably say the same about the fact that the even more hardcore LM incarnation of the supercar was used for the visual adventure.



Regardless, the images we have here, which give us a complete portrait of the Maranello madness, come from



"Hi, don't mind me, just my Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan Concept. The Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan has always been a fascination of mine, one I wanted to transfer to another Ferrari...so I did,"



Speaking of the Ferrari 250 Short Wheelbase Breadvan, we'll remind you this is almost a Lamborghini. In other words, it was born after an aficionado had a dispute with Enzo Ferrari and wanted to show Il Commendatore how it's done.



It all happened after Enzo refused to sell any GTOs to Count Giovanni Volpi, with the latter asking the former Ferrari employees he had hired to build the Breadvan and beat the original 250 SWBs.



