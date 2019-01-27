autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Ferrari F40 Breadvan Rendered, Will Offend Purists

27 Jan 2019, 15:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, the Internet is loaded with renderings that portray automotive aficionados' wildest dreams. However, even judging by these standards, the pixel play that brought us here is a bomb. And that's because the thing portrays a Ferrari F40 Breadvan.
4 photos
Ferrari F40 Blowing Its TurboFerrari F40 Blowing Its TurboFerrari F40 Blowing Its Turbo
So yes, this render mixes the iconic F40, the twin-turbo monster that gets even more love than it did back in the day, with the 250 SWB Breadvan, one of the most controversial Prancing Horses out there.

And the fact that, unlike the 250, the F40 is mid-engined, doesn't help with making this pixel stunt more reasonable. And we can probably say the same about the fact that the even more hardcore LM incarnation of the supercar was used for the visual adventure.

Regardless, the images we have here, which give us a complete portrait of the Maranello madness, come from Khyzyl Saleem. And the digital artist also dropped a few thoughts on the work.

"Hi, don't mind me, just my Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan Concept. The Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan has always been a fascination of mine, one I wanted to transfer to another Ferrari...so I did,"

Speaking of the Ferrari 250 Short Wheelbase Breadvan, we'll remind you this is almost a Lamborghini. In other words, it was born after an aficionado had a dispute with Enzo Ferrari and wanted to show Il Commendatore how it's done.

It all happened after Enzo refused to sell any GTOs to Count Giovanni Volpi, with the latter asking the former Ferrari employees he had hired to build the Breadvan and beat the original 250 SWBs.

In fact, you can find more details on the birth of the one-off here. Note that the link takes you to a story that also includes a video and the clip shows the Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan hitting the wall back at the 2015 Goodwood Revival.
Ferrari F40 Ferrari rendering pic of the day
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 