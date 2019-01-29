Azzuro Dino Ferrari 458 Speciale with Yellow-White Stripes Shines Bright

autoevolution

This might be 2019, but there are still aficionados out there who believe that Ferraris should only come in one color. Then again, we also have plenty of Maranello fans who prefer to leave Rosso Corsa behind and spice things up more than just a bit. And the configuration of the Ferrari 458 Speciale sitting before us is an example as good as any.
This 605 horsepower missile comes dressed in Azzuro Dino. And while this shade would've been enough to make the naturally aspirated monster stand out, the center stripes, which mix white and yellow, only add to the attention magnet effect.

And regardless of which camp you belong to (think: the ones we mentioned in the intro), you have to admit the Italian exotic we have here simply can't be ignored.

Now, with the Speciale being an uber-limited edition, you would expect owners to keep these Fezzas in stock trim - the carmaker only brought around 3,000 Coupes to the world (the number hasn't been officially confirmed), while production of the 458 Speciale Aperta was limited to 499 units.

Well, you should know there are certain Speciales out there that have been fitted with tuning bits and pieces. For instance, we recently showed you a 458 Speciale Aperta that had received a custom exhaust.

Supplied by Fi Exhaust, the custom hardware allows the toy to scream at the top of its cylinders, while flames are also on the list - we have to admit the so-called Dragon Mode has become a trend among supercar owners.

Then again, purists have no reason to fret, at least when it comes to this example, since replacing the new exhaust with the factory one is a simple job.

Speaking of the Ferrari 458 Speciale, those of you who wish to know more about the driving experience this mid-engined delight offers can check out our review.


 

