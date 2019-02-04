Verde Kers Lucido Ferrari 488 Pista Shows Crazy Spec

With more and more examples of the Ferrari 488 Pista reaching their owners, we get the chance to share the specs that stand out with you. And the configuration that brought us here today certainly deserves that label.

The said shade of green is mixed with a pair of black strips, which run the entire length of the supercar. Then we have the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.



Oh, and while we're talking yellow, allow us to point out the color can also be seen in the engine compartment of the twin-turbo machine.



And it seems like green (possibly the same shade) has also found its way into the cabin, which is otherwise finished in black Alcantara. The striking hue is used on details such as the seats and dashboard, as well as being present on the steering wheel, floor mats and gearbox controls.Verde Kers Lucido is a piece of recent Maranello history

The main shade of this 488 Pista doesn't just set the supercar apart thanks to its screaming nature, but also because this color means something for Ferrari.



You see, the shade was first used on the 599 HY-KERS, the prototype that prefigured the automotive producer's hybrid future, which was brought to the world back in



