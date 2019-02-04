autoevolution

Verde Kers Lucido Ferrari 488 Pista Shows Crazy Spec

4 Feb 2019, 11:11 UTC ·
With more and more examples of the Ferrari 488 Pista reaching their owners, we get the chance to share the specs that stand out with you. And the configuration that brought us here today certainly deserves that label.
Verde Kers Lucido Ferrari 488 Pista Shows Crazy Spec
This Prancing Horse comes dressed in Verde Kers Lucido, which means it would easily stand out, even when parked in a sea of other Fezzas. Heck, this is one of the wildest 488 Speciale specs we've featured to date.

The said shade of green is mixed with a pair of black strips, which run the entire length of the supercar. Then we have the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.

Oh, and while we're talking yellow, allow us to point out the color can also be seen in the engine compartment of the twin-turbo machine.

Fortunately, the pics of the car, which were provided by Ferrari Poland, also allow us to take a peek inside the 720 horsepower toy.

And it seems like green (possibly the same shade) has also found its way into the cabin, which is otherwise finished in black Alcantara. The striking hue is used on details such as the seats and dashboard, as well as being present on the steering wheel, floor mats and gearbox controls.Verde Kers Lucido is a piece of recent Maranello history
The main shade of this 488 Pista doesn't just set the supercar apart thanks to its screaming nature, but also because this color means something for Ferrari.

You see, the shade was first used on the 599 HY-KERS, the prototype that prefigured the automotive producer's hybrid future, which was brought to the world back in 2010.

And you can expect the next decade to see gas-electric powertrains on both Ferrari supercars and the Italians' upcoming SUV, which is currently entering its advanced testing stages (here's some spy material for you).
