Red and White Ferrari F12 TDF Shows The Classy Spec

Ferrari might have replaced the F12 with the 812 Superfast, but the Tour De France incarnation of the first is still being cast in the role of an attention magnet on social media. And since we haven't stopped monitoring F12 TDF specs that show up online, we've now brought along one that's memorable.

4 photos



We're referring to the white accents of the super-GT. These can be found on the front fascia, the side window trim, as well as on the rear apron. And since the Tour De France also packs visible carbon bits, the eye candy package is complete.



There's no point in hiding the fact that we adore the tasteful configuration of this machine and the silver finish of the wheels also plays a role in this. Of course, this makes the car perfect for our supercar spec game tag (check this out below for a rich selection of go-fast toys that will get you into a day-dreaming mood).



The



Then again, such an Italian exotic can only be owned by a collector, so it's no wonder that the gear head wanted the license plate to be as special as the vehicle itself.



P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to enjoy the full visual might of this Prancing Horse.



Stunning spec on the TDF ! Photo by @slr8 #ferrari #f12 #tdf #autogespot #horse #limited #spec #singapore A post shared by Autogespot (@autogespot) on Jan 31, 2019 at 4:02am PST This example of the Maranello machine is dressed in Red, following the principle certain aficionados still follow (Ferraris should only come in one color). However, the devil is in the details with this V12 toy and we're more than glad to talk about them.We're referring to the white accents of the super-GT. These can be found on the front fascia, the side window trim, as well as on the rear apron. And since the Tour De France also packs visible carbon bits, the eye candy package is complete.There's no point in hiding the fact that we adore the tasteful configuration of this machine and the silver finish of the wheels also plays a role in this. Of course, this makes the car perfect for our supercar spec game tag (check this out below for a rich selection of go-fast toys that will get you into a day-dreaming mood).The Ferrari F12 TDF sitting before us has been caught on camera in Malaysia. Oh, and let's not forget the license plate of the toy. With vanity plates being a thing in the country, this Formula One setup can cost as much as a supercar.Then again, such an Italian exotic can only be owned by a collector, so it's no wonder that the gear head wanted the license plate to be as special as the vehicle itself.P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to enjoy the full visual might of this Prancing Horse.