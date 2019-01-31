Lamborghini Huracan Performante Does Donuts In The Snow, Goes All Out

5 Dodge Viper Driver Wrecks His Car at Tennessee Cars & Coffee, Spins into Trees

1 Dodge Viper Revival Rendered as The Affordable Supercar We Need

More on this:

Dodge Viper Does Burnouts In a Puddle, Driver Ignores Hydrolock Risk

We fell in love with the Dodge Viper from the first meters of hooning. And with the supercar now gone, we use every possible occasion to bring it under the spotlights. However, some Viper adventures are better examples of go-fast stunts than others. 4 photos



Using the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the man mashing the gas through the water. Sure, this is tempting as it is spectacular, while the low grip is a good friend of wheelspin. But what about the risk of hydrolocking the engine?



It seems like the driver of the Gen V Viper decided there was no possibility of getting water up the air intake of the 8.4-liter V10, but we're not so sure about this.



You see, if water ends up in the combustion chamber, it can cause terminal damage to the engine. With liquids being extremely difficult to compress, it's like throwing indestructible pieces inside the engine.



When an engine guzzles some water while idling, it might stop and, without being restarted, the damage can be avoided. However, if the water enters the cylinders while the motor is being revved, as is the case here, the consequences can be dire. In fact,



Regardless, we have to applaud the wrap of the Dodge, which looks like it depicts the notion of Viper police. For one thing, such a force could set out to fight Italian exotics for a fraction of the cost, so how can you not love the V10 toy?





Best caption wins 🤔 . Follow @rawshift 🎥 // #porsche #huracanevo #mclaren #ferrari #bugatti #lamborghini #supercar #turbo #speed #rawshift A post shared by Cars and stuff 🏎💨 (@rawshift) on Jan 24, 2019 at 3:12pm PST For instance, we strongly advice you not to use the stunt delivered by the Dodge Viper sitting before us. And that's because the man decided to pull a dew burnouts and slides. So far so good, but his location of choice was a... giant puddle.Using the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the man mashing the gas through the water. Sure, this is tempting as it is spectacular, while the low grip is a good friend of wheelspin. But what about the risk of hydrolocking the engine?It seems like the driver of the Gen V Viper decided there was no possibility of getting water up the air intake of the 8.4-liter V10, but we're not so sure about this.You see, if water ends up in the combustion chamber, it can cause terminal damage to the engine. With liquids being extremely difficult to compress, it's like throwing indestructible pieces inside the engine.When an engine guzzles some water while idling, it might stop and, without being restarted, the damage can be avoided. However, if the water enters the cylinders while the motor is being revved, as is the case here, the consequences can be dire. In fact, here 's a more detailed article on engine hydrolocking.Regardless, we have to applaud the wrap of the Dodge, which looks like it depicts the notion of Viper police. For one thing, such a force could set out to fight Italian exotics for a fraction of the cost, so how can you not love the V10 toy?