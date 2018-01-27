autoevolution
 

Mid-Engined Dodge Viper Rendered as C8 Chevrolet Corvette Rival

At first sight, the mid-engined Dodge Viper rendering we have here might strike one as odd. Nevertheless, once we go past this initial impression and the unpolished nature of the pixel play (more on this below), we'll notice there's more than one reason for such a creation to be brought to (digital) life.
Nevertheless, before we move on to the arguments that favor a mid-engined Viper hypothesis, we need to explain that Rain Prisk, the digital art label behind the stunt explains this could've been more elaborate.

"[Facebook description for the image] The ugliest thing I have ever done. I feel ashamed," and "[Facebook comment reply] It began as a Viper, didn't use any parts from other cars. It's just a mess," - these lines are enough to shed light on the matter and, as an example of a more refined engine layout transformation coming from this label, we'll name the mid-engined GT-R we recently showed you.

Going past this render, the idea of a Viper with the engine in the middle has been around as long as the car itself. And that's because Chrysler initially considered bringing its supercar to the world in this form.

Alas, the concept never went past the prototype form - speaking of which, you can check out the mid-engined Viper test car in the image gallery above.

Then there's the idea of a rival for the mid-engined Corvette. With the Chevy halo car moving to this layout for the C8 generation, Fiat Chrysler could have a reason to consider coming up with a direct rival.

After all, with the Viper now in limbo, anything is possible - the Gen V model went out of production last year and all we have on the revival topic are rumors talking about a modular platform and twin-turbo engineering from Maranello.

In our book, as long as the Viper stays true to its budget exotic basher aura, we can be happy with both a front- and a mid-engined revival.
