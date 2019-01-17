Dodge Viper Revival Rendered as The Affordable Supercar We Need

autoevolution
With the Dodge Viper now retired, the short-term future doesn't seem to hold any plans for a revival. And, as you can imagine, this means the Internet has to be kept waiting and since it doesn't enjoy the process, the reply comes in the form of renderings portraying potential future forms of the Viper.
And we can now show you the most recent effort of the kind. As you'll be able to notice in the clip at the bottom of the page, this isn't exactly the kind of render we'd expect to turn into showroom reality.

For one thing, the machine looks more like a hypercar than a supercar. Then there's the fact that it appears to use a mid-engined layout, which doesn't exactly fall in line with the Viper's front-mounted V10 legacy.

Regardless, the SRT dream (the logo is right there, on the nose of the car) is a sight for sore eyes.

Iskander Utebayev is the digital artist behind the stunt. And you might be familiar with the man's Instagram name thanks to some of his previous work, which includes digital keys that make those currently available appear dated - unlike in the case of the SRT beast, we can't help but wonder why the smart key market doesn't bring such delights to the world.

Returning to the Viper, the V10 monster wasn't a money maker for Fiat Chrysler, which is just one of the reasons for which the company isn't rushing to bring us a new generation (there were three gens to date, even though aficionados count mid-cycle revamps as generations too, which is how the final model received its Gen V moniker).

SRT is now focused on Challengers and Chargers, with supercharged HEMIs being the name of the game. And yet we'd love to see the company coming with a supercar that would rival Italian exotics for a fraction of the cost, as the Viper used to do.


 

