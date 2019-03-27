Texas-Only 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Unveiled at the DFW Auto Show

autoevolution

Texans have long been a premiere target for American truck manufacturers. The state is so in love with this type of machines – it is after all the largest market in the U.S. - that from time to time cars built exclusively for Texas come to light.
The Dallas Fort Worth Auto Show just opened its doors and one of America’s favorite truck makers, Ram, jumped at the occasion to present the Lone Star variant of the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.

Already presented as “the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment,” the Heavy Duty gets a set of extra features meant to appeal to the Texan buyer, in line with previous exclusive models from Ram.

“First and foremost, the Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star edition is a powerful, hard-working truck that meets the demands of Texas truck buyers,” said in a statement Reid Bigland, Ram chief executive.

“Trucks are a big part of life in the Lone Star State, and Ram offers the segment’s best combination of performance, strength, luxury, and technology.”

On the technical side, the truck is equipped with Class V receiver hitches, electronic trailer brake controllers and power trailer-tow mirrors to go with the 35,100 lbs. towing power and 7,680 lbs. payload capacity.

Visual modifications to the exterior include chrome door handles, bumpers and grille surround, halogen headlamps with optional LED lighting, and standard 18-inch steel wheels that can be exchanged for 20-inch chrome or painted aluminum wheels.

The biggest change compared to previous Lone Star models is to be seen at the interior, where Ram offers “unexpected luxury throughout.”

Under the hood, the car retains the usual  6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine that develops 410 and 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The carmaker will offer the Lone Star with a choice of two interiors packages and four colors, with 4x2 and 4x4 powertrains and in three body configurations. Prices start at $37,645, plus $1,695 destination for the 2500 Heavy Duty Lone Star and at $39,095, plus destination for the 3500 Heavy Duty Lone Star.

At the time of this writing, Ram only released one interior photo of the Lone Star.
