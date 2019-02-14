Sample the Mercedes-AMG A35 Acceleration and Exhaust Sound

Ram 1500 Classic Welcomes Value-oriented Warlock Trim Level For 2019

Even though the fifth generation of the light-duty Ram is available from $31,795, the old 1500 soldiers on as the Classic . Pricing starts at $27,395 excluding destination charge, but if you want more aggressive looks without breaking the bank, look no further than the Warlock. 11 photos



“With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers." What Reid is talking about starts with the R-A-M lettering on the front grille and 20-inch black aluminum wheels. Black wheel arches, powder-coated bumpers, a one-inch lift kit, and LED taillamps add to the visual drama.



LED fog lamps, black badging and tow hooks, hood and side decals, and heavy-duty rear shocks are also standard. The Sport hood is optional, though, along with the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, satellite navigation, heated seats, black side steps, and spray-in bedliner.



The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 comes standard with 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Customers can opt for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 as well, packing 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Both engine options are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Be it 4x2 or 4x4, Quad Cab or Crew Cab, the 1500 Classic Warlock certainly looks the part. As far as the color palette is concerned, the paintwork ranges from Blue Streak to True Blue, Pearl White, Maximum Steel, Granite Crystal Metallic, Flame Red, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black, Bright White, and Bright Silver Metallic.



Presented in 1976 as the Dodge Warlock, the original ran until 1979. The factory-personalized pickup truck came with fatter tires, chrome running boards, oak sideboards, and gold accent stripes inside and out.