11-Year-Old Kid Steals Mom's Chrysler Pacifica, Causes Mayhem

21 Mar 2019
by
Lying to mom or going through her purse for small change is no thing for an 11-year-old boy from St. Louis, Missouri. He recently graduated to auto theft.
KMOV reports that the child, whose identity won’t be made public because he’s underage, stole his mother’s van and took it for a ride that will cost the family thousands of dollars and a lot of headache. He also fled the cops and almost injured pedestrians, so this is serious business.

“Police say after receiving several calls relative to the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driving erratically and almost hitting pedestrians, officers responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the publication reports.

“The driver fled at a high rate of speed and damaged several vehicles. The car was eventually stopped in the 3600 block of California Drive in South St. Louis. The 11-year-old driver was transported to Cardinal Glennon Hospital before being taken into custody,” adds the same report.

It doesn’t say whether he’s facing felony charges or will be treated more gently because of his age, but this ultimately depends on whether he’s pulled previous stunts like this. Such was the case of another 11-year-old boy, from Cleveland this time, who stole his mother’s Dodge Durango after she took away his PlayStation and he became bored and wanted to have fun.

This was the third time the boy had done something like this: the second time, he stole his father’s Toyota Avalon and was doing 100 mph when cops forced him into a ditch. At the time, the father blamed his mental illness and the negative impact of video games like Grand Theft Auto, and the kid was able to avoid serious repercussions.

The third time was a charm for authorities, though. After a wild police chase, he managed to flip the car over and was apprehended. Given his priors, the boy was slapped with felony charges.
