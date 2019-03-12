Passenger Chokes Driver For Singing Christmas Carols in March

We all know how annoying it can be to have to listen to Christmas carols in supermarkets and malls as early as October and bracing for the thought that we’ll have to endure 2 more months like this. For one man, this proved to be the breaking point.

5 photos







“The victim told the trooper he was singing Christmas songs, so the victim said Lucas tried to choke him to make him stop singing,” the publication notes. “In the complaint, the victim went on to tell the trooper on scene that Lucas restricted the air and blood from around his neck to the point he was about to pass out. The trooper noticed the victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot.”



When the officers tried to handcuff the assailant, he refused to obey commands. Eventually, Lucas had to be subdued, with one trooper “having to sweep Lucas’ legs out from under him to gain control of the situation,” CBS Pittsburgh reports.



The carol-hating passenger was placed in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault. His relation to the driver has not been revealed, or whether he had previous issues that would have explained such a violent outburst. The report doesn’t mention which exactly the offending carol that set Lucas off was.







This is 25-year-old Clayton Lucas. He’s facing multiple charges after he allegedly choked another man for singing Christmas songs as he was driving his car. Details at Noon. @kdka #KDKA pic.twitter.com/gE8ax1u8og — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 8, 2019 Clayton Lucas, 25, was a passenger in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan passing through East Deer Township in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when he found he could no longer tolerate the driver’s obsession with Christmas carols. After all, it’s the month of March and Christmas was a long time ago! CBS Pittsburgh reports that he simply reached behind the driver’s seat and started choking him. Police arrived on the scene to find the minivan pulled over and the 2 men standing by it. They would later get the details from the driver. His identity hasn’t been revealed to the media.“The victim told the trooper he was singing Christmas songs, so the victim said Lucas tried to choke him to make him stop singing,” the publication notes. “In the complaint, the victim went on to tell the trooper on scene that Lucas restricted the air and blood from around his neck to the point he was about to pass out. The trooper noticed the victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot.”When the officers tried to handcuff the assailant, he refused to obey commands. Eventually, Lucas had to be subdued, with one trooper “having to sweep Lucas’ legs out from under him to gain control of the situation,” CBS Pittsburgh reports.The carol-hating passenger was placed in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault. His relation to the driver has not been revealed, or whether he had previous issues that would have explained such a violent outburst. The report doesn’t mention which exactly the offending carol that set Lucas off was.