autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Passenger Chokes Driver For Singing Christmas Carols in March

12 Mar 2019, 10:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
We all know how annoying it can be to have to listen to Christmas carols in supermarkets and malls as early as October and bracing for the thought that we’ll have to endure 2 more months like this. For one man, this proved to be the breaking point.
5 photos
Chrysler Celebrates 35 Years Of Minivans At 2019 Chicago Auto ShowChrysler Celebrates 35 Years Of Minivans At 2019 Chicago Auto ShowChrysler Celebrates 35 Years Of Minivans At 2019 Chicago Auto ShowChrysler Celebrates 35 Years Of Minivans At 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Clayton Lucas, 25, was a passenger in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan passing through East Deer Township in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when he found he could no longer tolerate the driver’s obsession with Christmas carols. After all, it’s the month of March and Christmas was a long time ago!

CBS Pittsburgh reports that he simply reached behind the driver’s seat and started choking him. Police arrived on the scene to find the minivan pulled over and the 2 men standing by it. They would later get the details from the driver. His identity hasn’t been revealed to the media.

“The victim told the trooper he was singing Christmas songs, so the victim said Lucas tried to choke him to make him stop singing,” the publication notes. “In the complaint, the victim went on to tell the trooper on scene that Lucas restricted the air and blood from around his neck to the point he was about to pass out. The trooper noticed the victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot.”

When the officers tried to handcuff the assailant, he refused to obey commands. Eventually, Lucas had to be subdued, with one trooper “having to sweep Lucas’ legs out from under him to gain control of the situation,” CBS Pittsburgh reports.

The carol-hating passenger was placed in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault. His relation to the driver has not been revealed, or whether he had previous issues that would have explained such a violent outburst. The report doesn’t mention which exactly the offending carol that set Lucas off was.



Chrysler Chrysler Town Country van assault Christmas police Pennsylvania
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 