Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Caravan Get 35th Anniversary Edition Makeover

It's been more than three decades since American company FCA rolled out its first minivan, the Dodge Caravn, and to celebrate the occasion a special edition for two of its best selling models in the segment is ready to hit the shelves.
Called 35th Anniversary Edition, the package will be offered for both the Crysler Pacifica and Dodge Caravan and will add, on top of the existing features, unique elements meant to make the vehicles a version to remember.

For the Pacifica, including the hybrid variant, that means adding three special badges, one to advertise the car’s place to the 35th Anniversary Edition, and the others in the form of liquid chrome Chrysler badge with a Gloss Black insert on the front fascia grille and rear liftgate.

Unique appointments include an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel and door handles. The interior is wrapped in McKinley and Nappa leather.

The Dodge Grand Caravan follows pretty much the same line, only its badges are fitted on the fender. The same Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats and door trim is used on the interior, and the console comes in Piano Black.

The Chrysler Pacifica first saw daylight in 1999 as a concept vehicle, then moved on to become a crossover in 2004. From 2017, the nameplate is used for the current minivan.

The car that is celebrated with this special package is the Caravan, which was born in 1984. Today, this Dodge is the longest-used nameplate in FCA’s portfolio.

The Dodge Caravan constantly sells well in excess of 100,000 car per year, while the Pacifica quickly matched the pace in the few years it has been on the market in its current guise.

Pricing information and full details on the 35th Anniversary Edition for the two vans can be found in the document attached below.
