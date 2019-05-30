Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Caravan Get 35th Anniversary Edition Makeover

It's been more than three decades since American company FCA rolled out its first minivan, the Dodge Caravn, and to celebrate the occasion a special edition for two of its best selling models in the segment is ready to hit the shelves.

For the



Unique appointments include an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel and door handles. The interior is wrapped in McKinley and Nappa leather.



The Dodge Grand Caravan follows pretty much the same line, only its badges are fitted on the fender. The same Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats and door trim is used on the interior, and the console comes in Piano Black.



The Chrysler Pacifica first saw daylight in 1999 as a concept vehicle, then moved on to become a crossover in 2004. From 2017, the nameplate is used for the current minivan.



The car that is celebrated with this special package is the Caravan, which was born in 1984. Today, this Dodge is the longest-used nameplate in FCA’s portfolio.



The Dodge Caravan constantly sells well in excess of 100,000 car per year, while the Pacifica quickly matched the pace in the few years it has been on the market in its current guise.



