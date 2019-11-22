autoevolution

Pogea Racing's Zeus #3 Isn't Your Average Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

Few tuners dare to modify the Alfa Romeo 4C, and Pogea Racing is right there at the top of the industry. The German company’s latest evolution of the 4C tuning program is the ZEUS.003, which was designed by managing director Eva Pogea himself.
The third member of the Zeus limited edition is based on the coupe, and it’s 80 kilograms (176 pounds) lighter than the original. Tipping the scales at 899 kilograms (1,982 pounds), Double-Oh-Three stands out in the crowd thanks to Petrol Volturi Pearl paintwork over carbon-fiber elements, 18-inch wheels up front, and 19s for the rear axle.

Louvers on the sides of the engine cover, a rear wing, and black exhaust tips are a few other strong points of the exterior design. The color palette is more or less mirrored by the cockpit, where you’ll find seats that wouldn’t look out of place in a futuristic vehicle from Tron: Legacy. On the passenger side of the dashboard, Pogea Racing wrote “ZEUS.003 custom made for Oksana and Hans Buchban” to underline the exclusivity.

The Zeus package retails at 50,1000 euros in Germany, which means that 003 costs more than a hundred grand. Pogea Racing built and sold four of ten Zeus models, and every single one of them is as unique as the customer’s customization choices.

Under the hood, the mid-engined 1750 turbo four-cylinder develops 355 ponies and 465 Nm at the crankshaft. That’s seriously more than the standard specification of the 1.75-liter engine, translating to 3.4 seconds to 100 km/h and 304 km/h on the Autobahn. The 76-mm exhaust system, CB camshafts, modified turbocharger, intake, cooling, fuel pump, and injectors are the secret to this suck-squeeze-bang-blow. The dual-clutch transmission has also been updated, now featuring Stage 3 software and ceramic clutch discs.

The 8.5x18” wheels up front are complemented by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 225/40 rubber while the 9.5x19” rears level up to 265/35s, and yes, the suspension has been changed to coilovers from KW. The final detail of the build is the addition of an oil cooler, designed to keep the TCT gearbox and 1750 engine in check even when driven hard.
