Slammed 1966 Lincoln Continental Is How Gangsters Ride Out to Get You

Imagine a car looking like this pulling on the side of the road. You see the doors opening, suicide-style, the hoods popping open. What’s the first thing that crosses your mind? 11 photos



What you see in the gallery above is what used to be a casual 1966



Lincolns of the 1960s have proven over the years to be of particular interest for the custom car community, and countless worthwhile builds resulted from the efforts made by garages. But none seem as fear-inducing as this one.



The car is on the block to sell during the



Riding extremely low thanks to the deployment of an air ride suspension that brings the body of the car right on top of the 22-inch wheels, the Continental has been styled to inspire dread.



That feeling is first given by the Satin Grey paint that drapes the car, combined with the pitch-black interior. Then the doors and hoods come into play, opening opposite to each other, nearly symmetrical.



