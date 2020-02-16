1959 Buick LeSabre Hardtop Hot Rod Is Still Frowning

It seems like there’s nothing anyone can do to wipe that angry look off the face of a first-generation Buick LeSabre. Then again, why would someone want to remove one of the most iconic features of the car?
Although it kind of lacks the appeal some of its competitors had at the time, this nameplate has a bit of an interesting story to it. The name came into existence in 1951 as the Le Sabre, and was used on a concept drew by Harley Earl. At the time, in 1951, GM did not find it useful to attribute the name to one of its specific brands.
Constricted to LeSabre, the name was adopted from 1959 by what was until then the Buick Special. And for all intents and purposes, it was a trendsetter.
First off, the first generation Le Sabre was one of the few that brought to the world design elements inspired by aviation, or the incredibly good-looking and extremely dangerous tail fins.
Thanks to the car’s insane design by today’s standards, the LeSabre is one of the tuning industry’s favorite, and turned over the years into incredible projects.
One of them, created by a Denver, Colorado-based shop called Color On Wheels, manages to be something that can easily be considered a hot rod, but at the same time retains most of the original design elements.
The biggest changes can be found at the interior, where the builder went for a combination of colors and materials that looks incredibly good and modern. Combined with the chrome of the pedals, gearshift, and dashboard, the brownish interior seems quite cozy.
The 350ci (5.7-liters) V8 engine fitted under the hood is actually kind of a downgrade in terms of size from the original 364ci (6.0-liter) that was fitted back when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
This build, officially titled 1959 Buick LeSabre hardtop coupe, is going under the hammer of RM Sotheby’s without reserve during the Palm Beach auction in March.