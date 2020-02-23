1937 FoMoCo Freighter Is the Sum of All Things Ford

Being fans of hot rods, custom builds and other great or weird-looking machines, we are used this or that car being made with parts taken from other vehicles. Very few of them though are the result of so many of them put together.
The car you see in the gallery above is, unlike most of the other custom cars we talked about recently, pretty old. It was completed way back in 1962, at the end of an engineering challenge that took about 13 years, and was considered such a great-looking machine that it was featured on the Rod and Custom Magazine’s cover that same year.
Usually, car builders give their creations names that can be traced to a specific model, but not this one here. Officially called 1937 FoMoCo Freighter, it is a mix of parts taken from long-gone vehicles, and brilliantly linked together by a guy from Oakland, California named Ray Nish.
On the outside, the hood and front fenders come from a 1940 Ford Deluxe, while at the rear the bed and fenders are custom made. The body of the car rides on a frame that one belonged to a 1956 Mercury, just like the suspension. Separately, the rear end was sourced from a 1957 Lincoln.
As far as the engine goes, it was taken from a 1957 Turnpike Cruiser (368ci V8/6.0-liters) and forced to work in conjunction with a 1957 Thunderbird transmission. The steering wheel from a 1961 Mercury Comet sends its signals to a 1961 Lincoln power steering system, while the whole things comes to a halt thanks to brakes also from a 1961 Lincoln.
Inside, things change, and not all things are Ford. The gauges used were initially fitted on a 1961 Thunderbird, but the seats are sourced from a Mercedes-Benz.
With its Pearl and Byzantine Gold paint both inside and out, this beautiful Frankenstein of a car will sell in March during the Mecum Glendale auction.
