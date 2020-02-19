Hennessey Goliath 700 HP Supercharged GMC Sierra Upgrade Costs $26,995

The GMC Sierra 1500 is pretty interesting for a full-size pickup in the light-duty segment. Blending the utility of the Silverado with the premium traits of the GMC brand is one thing, but the aftermarket is always willing to prove that the original design and specifications can be improved.
Enter the Goliath 700 from Hennessey Performance Engineering, retailing at $26,995 over the price of the Sierra with the 6.2-liter V8 engine. As the name implies, a part of that money goes into upgrading the small-block powerplant to 700 horsepower thanks to a 2.9-liter supercharger.
The blower is complemented by high-flow air induction and intercooling, a custom camshaft, a ventilation system for the crankshaft, chromoly pushrods, and different calibration of the engine control unit. Exterior badging, embroidered headrests, serialized dashboard and engine plaques, and a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty round off the list of goodies.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds, the Goliath 700 can be furthered with the Stage 1 Off-Road Package for an additional $14,950. This bundle of cash is going on a six-inch lift kit, new wheels, Toyo tires, a custom bumper, and LED auxiliary lights.
The red-painted brake calipers from Brembo – featuring 15.1-inch discs at the front - are also optional, as are the drop-down side steps, Ram Air Hood upgrade, Goliath branding for the interior, electrically retractable bed cover, and stainless-steel exhaust system of the demonstration vehicle.
“The demand for upgrading luxury pickups is at an all-time high,” said head honcho John Hennessey. “A serious truck should have serious power and the Goliath 700 delivers on this mantra.” Can’t argue with that, but then again, did you run the numbers to find out the total price of this truck?
A double-cab Sierra 1500 with the 6.2-liter V8, 4WD, and the standard box starts at $51,890 excluding destination charge. Add the Hennessey packages to the mix and another $30,000 for the standalone options, and you’re looking at a half-ton pickup that costs in the ballpark of $120,000.
Blimey!
