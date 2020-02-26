Short Wheelbase 1971 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Gives “Polished Metal” a New Meaning

The pickup truck craze that is still one of the main driving forces behind the American auto industry is not of recent origin. It did not start with the launch of the oversized trucks of today, packed with technology and monstrous engines. It started way back, a century ago, with the Ford Model T, but gained traction in the 1930s.
It was then when the American civilian found a new love for pickups, a love that would grow into a different type of monster three decades later. That’s because whereas the early truck were mostly utilitarian in design, those launched in the 1950s and 1960s started being real eye-catchers.
Chevrolet is one of the companies that back then introduced pickups that still are custom builders favorites to this day. The C10, first born in 1960, is one of the best examples of old cars getting a new chance at life thanks to custom builders.
Over the past few months we’ve seen our share of Chevy builds, the most exciting of which being the 1962 variant that sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in January for $83,600.
The one we have here, a short wheelbase 1971 C10, goes under the hammer at the end of March in Palm Beach, and it too is a fine example of a revived pickup.
Sporting a flareside body and polished Foose wheels, the build is like silver on wheels. All of the body panels are as silver as they come, the wood bed has a chrome trim in it, and even the engine bay (where a supercharged small-block V8 sits) and the interior (fitted with modern-day amenities like air conditioning) hide a lot of bare-looking metal parts.
RM Sotheby’s, the auction house that will try and sells this car, does not give an estimate as to how much it hopes to fetch for it.
