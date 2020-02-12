Lucra LC470 Is the Coolest Car No One Remembers from Fast and Furious 6

Fast and Furious 6 will go down in history as the point in the franchise when things went nuts. From Furious 6 onwards, the crew of drivers we knew and loved no longer fought for their own freedom and wealth, but for saving the world from rogue secret or special agents, or maleficent hackers.
For what is worth, even if over time the stories in these movies got lost in senseless scripts, the extraordinary cars we were treated with remained spectacular throughout. In Furious 6 we had, for instance, Camaros, Mustangs, Barracudas, and the cherry on the cake, a Jensen Interceptor.
The list of cars featured in that film is of course much longer, and it even contains a name that might seem a bit unfamiliar: Lucra LC470.
The car is the brainchild of a man by the name of Luke Richards, who created it about a decade ago because why not. Hand-built in a garage that usually is busy remaking Land Rover Defenders, the car is so rare not even the movie’s producers were willing to risk wrecking it.
Officially, three of them were produced for the movie, but not one was actually driven in a scene. The yellow and green colors of its body can be seen in at least two scenes, one indoor and one on the highway where the infamous tank chase takes place, but in neither does the Lucra spin its wheels.
Word is the car was initially supposed to play a more prominent role in the movie, but for various reasons it was reduced to just a prop. It sat nicely behind Tej (Ludacris) as he coordinated the action unfolding on the highway in the said tank scene.
Because the initial role of the car was larger, three were commissioned. Two were equipped with 6.2-liter V8s and were used for stunt work, while the third was fitted with a 7.0-liter V8 and made to look pretty in the background.
Now, one of the three Lucras no one remembers from the film, by the looks of it one of the stunt cars, is going under the hammer during the March Palm Beach RM Sotheby’s auction, with no reserve.
