Say Goodbye to the Infamous “Android Auto Connection Is Poor” Bug

The issue, which was first discovered in October last year, mostly affects Samsung smartphones, with users explaining that an error message pointing to a connection problem shows up on nearly all screens of Android Auto.“Android auto connection is poor. Please confirm your device is close enough to the unit or press [Quit] to end Android Auto,” the error message reads.The bug is experienced with both old and new-generation Samsung smartphones, including Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S10, regardless of the head unit used on the car. Most users claim there’s no workaround that fixes this permanently, while some say that not letting the phone screen time-out sometimes resolves it temporarily.Google originally acknowledged the bug in January this year, confirming that this is a Samsung-specific problem.“Our team is aware of this issue and working with mobile device manufacturers to address it. We’ll update once we have more information to share,” Google said last month.And now it looks like the South Korean phone maker is already working on a fix, although no ETA as to when this could be released is available for the time being. Google, however, says an upcoming OS update will resolve the bug, so fingers crossed for the February 2020 update for Samsung phones to include the fix.“We informed the Samsung team and they have prepared a fix on an upcoming OS software upgrade for affected phone models,” Google says.Samsung could include the bug fix in the monthly security update that it ships to its smartphones – the February 2020 rollout is already under way, but the South Korean company hasn’t confirmed if this update resolves the Android Auto connection error or not.