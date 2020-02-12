Mazda RX-7 "Yellow Rider" Looks Like a Track Animal

As the die-hard JDM lovers among you know, the Mazda RX-8 was designed by Ikuo Maeda, the son of Matasaburo Maeda, who penned the original RX-7. And one can only wonder what any of the two would think of the first-gen RX-7 portrayed in the rendering that now sits on our screens.
On one hand, you can expect this widebody design to be easily dismissed as an aftermarket exaggeration. On the other hand, there might just be a method to the madness. For one, the digital artist behind the work mentions the aero hardware present here is inspired from the world of motorsport.
Looking past the wide fenders (this isn't an easy thing to do), we notice what those racing roots are all about when zooming in on the front apron.
When it comes to the posterior of the rotary toy, the strips on the taillights achieve quite a serious appearance transformation and so does the compact LED strip sitting below - the latter might seem like an afterthought, but it does seem to fit the melange.
Sure, most of the real estate before us is covered in yellow, but that doesn't mean the said hue can't be used for the wheel centers and the cabin - as far as the interior goes, I'm referring to that eye-catching roll cage.
Perhaps the most controversial part of this virtual build comes from the microscopic ground clearance of the Mazda. This could be the result of an air setup and if that's the case, the driver can play with the ride height at any given time.
"Who is behind these pixels?" I hear you asking. We're talking about a gear head called Khyzyl Saleem. And his work pretty much lives to offend, as you'll notice by checking out the story behind the link.
I brought back my old IMSA inspired FB kit from 2 years ago because I was feeling a bit..brapish.