Widebody Mazda Miata "Sneaky Squid" Looks Like a Predator

Another look at the “RWB” Miata from a while back. Always nice to get back at older models to see how messed up they are lol! Fun stuff! . . Also, I’ve been wondering about the paint finish on cars - I never seem to be able to settle on a bright, flashy colour if it’s not red or yellow. What about something like hot pink, turquoise or purple? Doesn’t really work for me. What about you? Ð . . . . . #Mazda #mazdamiata #miata #mx5 #mazdamx5 #mx5mk1 #customcars #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #loweredlifestyle #playersshow #jdmdaily

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:04am PST