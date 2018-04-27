Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black Edition Goes On Sale, Is the Bee's Knees

HP

To be more precise, only 300 units will be made available and come with a variety of touches that set the Sport Black apart from regular models. For starters, the car model is not black, though it does have dark tint in places. This particular shade of paint is called Eternal Blue Mica and is one of those special colors created by skilled craftsman in Japan.Other stand-out features include a set of 17-inch gunmetal alloys, as well as black mirror caps, skid plates and bespoke floor mats. The model is based on the SE-L Nav trim level, which means you will get all the gear.Black leather with red contrast stitching covers not only the seats and steering wheel, but also the dashboard. For added convenience, the Sport Black boasts rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights.The standard engine is the 2.0-liter unit producing 160and linked to a 6-speed manual. All this can be yours for £25,695, which isn't bad considering the RF hardtop is more expensive than the roadster. Some say that this is the body style to get, as it's a little more comfortable on longer journeys and nicer tol look at. We'll let you decide if that's true.“I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive RF model to our customers. With it joining the Z-Sport convertible in the line-up, we now have an unrivalled choice of MX-5s in the range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need with one of our special edition models,” stated Mazda UK, sales director, Peter Allibon.That Z-Sport model has already gone on sale two months ago with a red folding top, 17-inch black BBS wheels and Machine Grey Metallic paint.