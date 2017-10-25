autoevolution
 

Mazda Updates MX-5 For 2018, Suspension And Steering Included

At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda made everyone’s jaw drop with a couple of concepts that preview the 2019 Mazda3 and 2020 Mazda6. In addition to the two one-offs, the Japanese automaker also presented the 2018 MX-5, which isn’t exactly a facelift, but a subtle upgrade over the 2017 model.
Overshadowed by the Kai Concept and Vision Coupe Concept, the MX-5 gains an equipment package that included Auburn leather upholstery, black-painted BBS alloy wheels, and a dark cherry soft top. The MX-5 RF, which is called Roadster RF in Japan, can now be had with a contrasting black hardtop.

New exterior colors are on the menu as well, with the MX-5 Miata (a.k.a. Roadster) gaining two paint options in the form of metallic red and grey. From a technological standpoint, both models usher in adaptive LED headlights. Life behind the wheel is more comfortable than before thanks to more easily readable gauges, additional sound insulation, and heating for the cloth seats.

The biggest news, however, comes in the form of revisions brought to the power steering system and rear suspension. Mazda doesn’t go into the finer details of this fine-tuning, but assures the modifications further the “jinba-ittai” philosophy of the Japanese automaker from Hiroshima. Most of these updates, if not all of them, are expected to be adopted by European and U.S.-spec MX-5 models.

The engine and transmission lineup remains unchanged, though, with the MX-5 soldiering on with 6-speed manual and automatic boxes and a choice of 1.5- and 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G powerplants. The bigger of the two engines develops 155 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 148 pound-feet of torque at 4,600 rpm. By comparison, the 1.5er makes do with 131 PS (129 horsepower) at 7,000 rpm and 150 Nm (111 pound-feet) at 4,800 rpm.

If you want to get more power from your MX-5, BBR will gladly shoehorn a turbo in the engine bay, while Flyin' Miata ups the ante with a small-block V8 swap.
