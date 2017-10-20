Smell Like a Mazda With "Soul of Motion" Perfume

Once automakers get good enough at making cars, they like to expand into apparel and everyday items. Branded goods are part of the reason why the Ferrari brand is worth so much money. But Mazda perfume: isn't that taking things a step too far?

While this is not explicitly stated in Mazda's press release, we were able to find out that Soul of Motion is a 45ml bottle of men's cologne. So if you're a lady and want to smell like your Mazda... tough luck!



The fragrance was developed by Shiseido Company, Limited in Japan and is based around wood, rose and leather. Meanwhile, the outer case which is supposed to symbolize the KODO design won them gold in Germany's iF Design Awards about a month ago.



Right now, Soul of Motion is available in Japan for 15,000 yen, which is equivalent to $132. Once you're done smelling like a Mazda, you could probably put it on the mantle because it looks like a blend of crazy skyscraper and sculpture.



"We are very honored to receive this prestigious prize, a gold award in the packaging category of the iF Design Award 2017," said Yoji Nobuto, Chief Creative Director of Shiseido's Advertising and Design Department. "The entire team is overjoyed that Mazda and Shiseido were able to elevate our shared Japanese aesthetic and together create a product that captures a growing concept and philosophy, and to receive worldwide recognition for this achievement."