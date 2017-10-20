2019 BMW X7 Spied Near The Nurburgring Looking as Massive as Ever

autoevolution
 

The 2019 BMW X7 is now in its advanced development stages and a prototype for the Bavarians' upcoming flagship SUV has now been spied doing its thing at the Nurburgring.
The shots you'll find below show the high-riding Bimmer on the roads in the proximity of the Nordschleife. And while the test cars is still covered in heavy camo, we can turn to the X7 SUV Concept, which bowed at last month's Frankfurt Motor Show, to get a taste of the production styling cues.

While the exterior of the concept car has split opinions, the cabin has captured the hearts of many enthusiasts, with the interior borrowing a few 8 Series Concept elements, such as the steering wheel controls, the glass shift lever and the iDrive controller.

The production BMW X7 will come in a seven-seater configurations, but, given the concept's lavish seating layout means we could get a luxury package including six top-tier seats.

On the firepower front, US consumers will be able to choose between a 3.0-liter straight-six (think: xDrive40i) and a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering about 450 horses.

Hybrid aficionados will also have their needs catered to and we're expecting the X7 to borrow the 740e powertrain. The gas-electric setup, which mixes a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo gas mill with 250 hp and an electric motor producing 111 hp, offers a combined output of 322 hp.

On the diesel front, it all depends on how may turbos you'd like with your 3.0-liter straight-six. From the single-turbo 30d, through the twin-turbo 40d, to the quad-turbo 50d, you'll have plenty of choices to make.

As for the market debut of the BMW X7, the SUV should hit the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2019.

P.S.: The rumor mill also talks about the German automaker working on the X8. Given BMW's appetite for niches and the slopping roofline of the Audi Q8 flagship SUV, we could see the X7 getting a Coupe brother.


 

