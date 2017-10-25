Mazda Kai Concept is the Sexy Mazda3 Preview We Were Hoping For

Mazda has just presented the Kai concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. As expected, we're getting an early preview of the next generation Mazda3 compact hatchback, which is likely to debut a year from now.

19 photos



The Kai is a 5-door with tiny overhangs. However, its body seems to have a lot more in common with that of shooting brakes than family cars. The front end is the bit we look at for production cues, as it features elements we've already seen on the



The headlights make a powerful statement together with the floating grille they disappear into. The back view reveals strong shoulder lines and a significant diffuser element with two integrated taillights. The approach looks similar to the RX Vision Concept. Of course, all Mazdas nowadays have poor rear visibility, and this is no exception.



Thankfully, we have a pretty good idea what those mufflers are connected to, as Mazda has previewed a new type of 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X gasoline engine with 20-30% better efficiency and 10-30% more performance.



The interior of the Kai concept is bold but not fussy. A full arch separates the big instrument binnacle from the rest of the dash. There also seems to be a heads-up display, but the steering wheel is buttonless.



Instead of a big table screen, information is displayed on a narrow screen with Kindle-like graphics hiding in the dash. We see an automatic shifter in the photos, but one of the official sketches has a short shifter manual in it as well.



There are plenty of features that won't make it on the real



