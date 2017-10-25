2018 Honda Gold Wing Officially Revealed With Sharper Design

“We wanted our new Gold Wing to maintain its luxury but to be a much more ‘rounded’ motorcycle,
" Project Leader Yutaka Nakanishi explains. “A machine as useful to its owner around the city as it is out on tour. And more exciting to ride than ever. So we started from a blank piece of paper and made the Gold Wing smaller and lighter, and added all the technological hardware and software the modern rider could wish for. Now, just as in 1975, it remains a flagship model for Honda – and we are very proud to start this new chapter for such an important name.”
Starting with the looks, the new Gold Wing is straining a bit from the roundish relaxed shapes in favor of a design worthy of this day and age. The front fairing is more honed, featuring sharper angles, and a more compact shape.
The rest of the bike’s silhouette represents a combination between a comfortable tourer and a dynamic corner-carving machine. The more fairings have been engineered to channel airflow around the rider and passenger to provide a cooling breeze while also helps reducing fuel consumption.
Honda’s engineers have also worked a lot on the bike’s dynamics with the engine and chassis having been designed together to move the riding position forward and create a more compact motorcycle. The aluminum beam frame, for example, is constructed around the front fork, allowing the engine to go further forward.
The new flat six-cylinder engine is said to still offer the power, and addictive torque delivery previous owners have accustomed with, generating 126 HP
at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque at 4,500 rpm. All the revving is now controlled via a wire-throttle which also offers 4 riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.
Other systems like Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Combined Brake System, ABS
, and Hill Start Assist are on the list to keep the bike rubber side down in most conditions. And, you might find this bizarre for a motorcycle, but the 2018 Golding also comes with Idling Stop to improve fuel efficiency.
Attached to the engine is a standard 6-speed manual transmission or Honda’s new DCT
with 7-speeds which can be tailored to fit different riding styles. And, for making it easier to park or move in tight spaces, the bike is fitted with creep forward and backward function. Another interesting addition is the double wishbone front suspension which adds a cutting-edge style to the bike while also improving its dynamics.
All lights are LED, while on-board, the rider and pillion benefit from a luxury designed instrument panel, new infotainment system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, electrically-operated windshield, central locking luggage cases, keyless ride, high-output sound system, heated seats/handlebars, and more.
Yes, you read that right, the Gold Wing is the first motorcycle to be Apple CarPlay compatible. So if you want to keep in touch with your iPhone during riding, all you need is to connect it with your bike and enjoy maps, music and other apps on the smartphone right on the infotainment system.
The 2018 Honda Gold Wing comes in two configurations - bagger or top-case full-on tourer - and can be had in three color setups: Matte Majestic Silver, Candy Argent Red and Pearl Glare White, or Candy Argent Red/Darkness Black and Darkness Black metallic.
Pricing isn’t available yet, but we can tell this machine is a serious contender for BMW’s new K 1600 B
bagger.