2018 Honda Gold Wing Behemoth Leaks With New Front Suspension

4 Aug 2017, 8:36 UTC ·
by
The Honda Gold Wing is considered by many the top line of two-wheeled comfort, touring, and excess, even if the model kinda lost its appeal due to its age. But it appears that the Japanese bike manufacturer has taken care of that as these new pictures of the 2018 model have surfaced on the Internet lately.
Things have changed for the luxury touring class and features like cornering ABS, riding modes, traction control, and a powerful infotainment system are expected as standard from all clients so expect them to be adopted in the 2018 Gold Wing.

A dual clutch transmission, similar to the one found on the new Africa Twin, should be on the menu as well, but the biggest change comes as a front suspension overhaul.

As you can see in the attached photos, the 2018 Honda Gold Wing will be available with one of those special front suspensions like BMW’s Duolever. Looking at the patent files, the new linkage uses a pair of wishbones fitted to a cast aluminum girder via bearings thus allowing it to steer.

Going up, you’ll also find a single-sprung shock absorber mounted somewhere under the handlebars, which are attached to the whole contraption via a simple linkage. Expect the shock to be semi-active and change damping parameters according to road conditions and riding mode.

Another front suspension option for the front is a similar system using a single shock and a lower wishbone along with a vertical member running down from the head tube to the back of the wheel, and a link from the base the member to the front hub, all replacing the ‘fork’.

The new DCT is expected to be offered on the new Gold Wing along with a cruising-friendly seventh gear and reverse assist to maneuver the big machine in tight parking spaces or when backing it up in a garage.

We expect the new luxury tourer to be unveiled at the Milan bike show in Italy this November.
