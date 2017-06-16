Comprehensive New Luggage System From Cortech

Cortech is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Super 2.0 luggage kit for sportbikes. The bags look good, are packed with features, and won’t leave you broke.

11 photos



We’ll start with the Super 2.0 18-liter tank bag which uses a 1680 denier ballistic polyester and 1800 denier three-lined twill Jacquard construction for durability and strength along with reflective piping to increase visibility.



The interior comes with a two-tone red/black soft lining along with a matching shield, and the main compartment is extendable to increase storage capacity when needed.



To complete the list of features, the tank bag comes with a locking zipper, top-flap internal organizer, removable snapped map pocket, hidden external pocket for miscellaneous items, integrated stowaway rain cover with clear window, and water-bladder holder.



Next, comes the Super 2.0 tail bag, which can be had in 14- or 24-liter version. Made out of the same materials as the tank bag, the luggage system offers easy-access to a top-loading main compartment through a one-way zipper.



It also comes with a top-flap internal organizer pocket, reflective piping, rubberized carry handle, and even a Coretech Jacquard-weave shoulder strap.



A quick-release mounting system with storage pockets comes in handy for mounting straps when not in use, and there’s even a rain cover included all for $94.99 if you go with the smaller version or $109.99 for the 24-liter unit.



Lastly, the Super 2.0 36-liter saddlebags can directly attach to the same strap as the tail bag and are made using the same durable material. They even come with the same features, including top-accessible flaps and quick-release system.



Additionally, they offer a zippered side pocket, internal support panels, and protective heat shields on their lower section, so they won’t get melted by the exhaust. Price is set at $159.99.



