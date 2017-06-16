Comprehensive New Luggage System From Cortech

Whoever said that sportbikes are not meant for touring was a big lier because Cortech’s new kit, as with the rest of them, will fully equip your ride to go cross-country with no problems.
We’ll start with the Super 2.0 18-liter tank bag which uses a 1680 denier ballistic polyester and 1800 denier three-lined twill Jacquard construction for durability and strength along with reflective piping to increase visibility.
The interior comes with a two-tone red/black soft lining along with a matching shield, and the main compartment is extendable to increase storage capacity when needed.
To complete the list of features, the tank bag comes with a locking zipper, top-flap internal organizer, removable snapped map pocket, hidden external pocket for miscellaneous items, integrated stowaway rain cover with clear window, and water-bladder holder.
The tank bag
can be had with either a magnetic mount ($139) or strap mount ($119).
Next, comes the Super 2.0 tail bag, which can be had in 14- or 24-liter version. Made out of the same materials as the tank bag, the luggage system offers easy-access to a top-loading main compartment through a one-way zipper.
It also comes with a top-flap internal organizer pocket, reflective piping, rubberized carry handle, and even a Coretech Jacquard-weave shoulder strap.
A quick-release mounting system with storage pockets comes in handy for mounting straps when not in use, and there’s even a rain cover included all for $94.99 if you go with the smaller version or $109.99 for the 24-liter unit.
Lastly, the Super 2.0 36-liter saddlebags can directly attach to the same strap as the tail bag and are made using the same durable material. They even come with the same features, including top-accessible flaps and quick-release system.
Additionally, they offer a zippered side pocket, internal support panels, and protective heat shields on their lower section, so they won’t get melted by the exhaust. Price is set at $159.99.