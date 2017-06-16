autoevolution

Tourmaster Releasing New Advanced Textile Jacket

16 Jun 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Touring gear doesn’t necessarily need to be expensive. There are a lot more cheaper options than Rukka for example, and one of them is Tourmaster which just released a new Advanced textile jacket.
4 photos
New Harley-Davidson helmet and jacket 2017New Harley-Davidson helmet and jacket 2017New Harley-Davidson helmet and jacket 2017
The new garment uses a 600 denier Carbolex outer shell material which is reinforced with 1680 denier ballistic fabric in the shoulder and elbow areas to hold strong in the event of a crash.

Phoslite reflective piping along with reflective panels are laid in strategic places to help increase nighttime visibility while microfiber-lined collar and cuffs provide a soft and comfortable fit.

Speaking of comfort, the Advanced touring jacket also comes with adjustable, elastic-snap sleeve take-up straps at forearm and bicep to help secure elbow armor and material to the rider.

Adjustable waist belts with reflective pulls and a collar anchor allow furthermore adjustment while an action-back rear panel provides extra comfort in riding position.

For hot weather riding, the jacket is fitted with shoulder vents with pinch openings along with two rear exhaust vents. Not much, but it’s better than nothing.

If the cold weather catches you in the saddle, the jacket comes with a waterproof, breathable Rainguard barrier as well as a thermal liner that can be removed when not needed.

Hand warmer pockets, internal pouch pocket, mobile media pocket, and pant zipper mounting points complete the features list along with updated CE armor at elbow and shoulder. An articulated triple-density back protector is also included.

The new Tourmaster Advanced jacket is available in Black, Black/Gray or Black/Hi-Viz for both men and women. Sizes range from XS to 3XL for men variants with the addition of 4X-5XL for the Black version, and the tall MDT-3XT.

Women will be able to get the jacket in XS through XL along with Plus S-L for the Black version only.

We’d say it’s a decent piece of adventure kit judging on how many features it has, and the fact that it costs $199 makes the deal even better.
protective gear adventure jacket Touring
UP NEXT  
Tesla Inviting Reservation Holders to Model 3 Test Drivers Late This Year
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1