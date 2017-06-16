Tourmaster Releasing New Advanced Textile Jacket

Touring gear doesn’t necessarily need to be expensive. There are a lot more cheaper options than Rukka for example, and one of them is Tourmaster which just released a new Advanced textile jacket.

We’d say it’s a decent piece of The new garment uses a 600 denier Carbolex outer shell material which is reinforced with 1680 denier ballistic fabric in the shoulder and elbow areas to hold strong in the event of a crash.Phoslite reflective piping along with reflective panels are laid in strategic places to help increase nighttime visibility while microfiber-lined collar and cuffs provide a soft and comfortable fit.Speaking of comfort, the Advanced touring jacket also comes with adjustable, elastic-snap sleeve take-up straps at forearm and bicep to help secure elbow armor and material to the rider.Adjustable waist belts with reflective pulls and a collar anchor allow furthermore adjustment while an action-back rear panel provides extra comfort in riding position.For hot weather riding, the jacket is fitted with shoulder vents with pinch openings along with two rear exhaust vents. Not much, but it’s better than nothing.If the cold weather catches you in the saddle, the jacket comes with a waterproof, breathable Rainguard barrier as well as a thermal liner that can be removed when not needed.Hand warmer pockets, internal pouch pocket, mobile media pocket, and pant zipper mounting points complete the features list along with updated CE armor at elbow and shoulder. An articulated triple-density back protector is also included.The new Tourmaster Advanced jacket is available in Black, Black/Gray or Black/Hi-Viz for both men and women. Sizes range from XS to 3XL for men variants with the addition of 4X-5XL for the Black version, and the tall MDT-3XT.Women will be able to get the jacket in XS through XL along with Plus S-L for the Black version only.We’d say it’s a decent piece of adventure kit judging on how many features it has, and the fact that it costs $199 makes the deal even better.