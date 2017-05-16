autoevolution

2018 BMW K 1600 Gets New Goodies In The U.S.

 
16 May 2017, 15:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BMW Motorrad USA is pleased to announce it is upgrading the K 1600 range for 2018. The looks mostly stay the same, but each model in the lineup is getting extra equipment and features to offer more bang for the buck.
Starting with the 2018 BMW K 1600 GTL, the bike will be available this month for an MSRP of $25,595, representing a base price increase of $1,200. However, it is equipped with $1,900 in new standard equipment.

The bike now comes with Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) as well as Reverse Assist comprising a pairing between the starter motor and the transmission output shaft that enables the motorcycle to slowly go in reverse at 1 mph on a maximum gradient of 7%.

More improved equipment includes a top case with power outlet, USB/iPod input in side case, enhanced front speakers, restyled larger mirrors, redesigned panels, footrests, and mufflers.

The 2017 K 1600 GT is available as of now and comes at an MSRP of $22,595, which is $600 more than last year as it comes with extra standard goodies that sum up to $950.

Just like the other model, this comes with standard D-ESA along with a more dynamic trim panel design, new powerful horns, tank trim, redesigned foot protection, redesigned mufflers, and additional storage compartment.

Last but not least, the all-new 2018 K 1600 B bagger will come sometime this year wearing a $19,995 price tag. The model has been specifically designed with American riders in mind, featuring a nice backward sloping linear design to appear low-lying and slender.

The K 1600 B is based on the GT and GTL but comes with a completely redesigned rear frame that is 2.8 inches lower. It also has a restyled lower passenger seat, streamlined side cases, horizontal chrome mufflers, and a slightly different bodywork.

Standard features include 3 riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized ABS, heated seats and grips, cruise control, power-windshield, D-ESA, LED lights, and multifunction display with on-board computer.
bmw k 1600 BMW motorcycles Touring cruiser
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78