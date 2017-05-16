2018 BMW K 1600 Gets New Goodies In The U.S.

BMW Motorrad USA is pleased to announce it is upgrading the K 1600 range for 2018. The looks mostly stay the same, but each model in the lineup is getting extra equipment and features to offer more bang for the buck.





The bike now comes with Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) as well as Reverse Assist comprising a pairing between the starter motor and the transmission output shaft that enables the motorcycle to slowly go in reverse at 1 mph on a maximum gradient of 7%.



More improved equipment includes a top case with power outlet, USB/iPod input in side case, enhanced front speakers, restyled larger mirrors, redesigned panels, footrests, and mufflers.



The 2017 K 1600 GT is available as of now and comes at an MSRP of $22,595, which is $600 more than last year as it comes with extra standard goodies that sum up to $950.



Just like the other model, this comes with standard D-ESA along with a more dynamic trim panel design, new powerful horns, tank trim, redesigned foot protection, redesigned mufflers, and additional storage compartment.



Last but not least, the all-new



The K 1600 B is based on the GT and GTL but comes with a completely redesigned rear frame that is 2.8 inches lower. It also has a restyled lower passenger seat, streamlined side cases, horizontal chrome mufflers, and a slightly different bodywork.



Standard features include 3 riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized ABS , heated seats and grips, cruise control, power-windshield, D-ESA, LED lights, and multifunction display with on-board computer. Starting with the 2018 BMW K 1600 GTL , the bike will be available this month for an MSRP of $25,595, representing a base price increase of $1,200. However, it is equipped with $1,900 in new standard equipment.The bike now comes with Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) as well as Reverse Assist comprising a pairing between the starter motor and the transmission output shaft that enables the motorcycle to slowly go in reverse at 1 mph on a maximum gradient of 7%.More improved equipment includes a top case with power outlet, USB/iPod input in side case, enhanced front speakers, restyled larger mirrors, redesigned panels, footrests, and mufflers.The 2017 K 1600 GT is available as of now and comes at an MSRP of $22,595, which is $600 more than last year as it comes with extra standard goodies that sum up to $950.Just like the other model, this comes with standard D-ESA along with a more dynamic trim panel design, new powerful horns, tank trim, redesigned foot protection, redesigned mufflers, and additional storage compartment.Last but not least, the all-new 2018 K 1600 B bagger will come sometime this year wearing a $19,995 price tag. The model has been specifically designed with American riders in mind, featuring a nice backward sloping linear design to appear low-lying and slender.The K 1600 B is based on the GT and GTL but comes with a completely redesigned rear frame that is 2.8 inches lower. It also has a restyled lower passenger seat, streamlined side cases, horizontal chrome mufflers, and a slightly different bodywork.Standard features include 3 riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized, heated seats and grips, cruise control, power-windshield, D-ESA, LED lights, and multifunction display with on-board computer.