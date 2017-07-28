autoevolution

2018 Ducati Multistrada Adventure Bike To Get Bigger Engine

A new document released by the California Air Research Board (CARB) has revealed that the Ducati Multistrada will come with a larger engine in the near future and it will even be available in three versions.
The current Multistrada is motivated by a 1200cc Testastretta engine, but the newly discovered papers indicate the model will get a capacity increase of 62cc and it will probably rely on the engine that equips the XDiavel.

What’s so special about that one, you might ask? Well, the engineers have reconfigured the water pump location, which has been moved in between the cylinders, so the engine will look more symmetrical and cleaner.

The new engine appears to be emitting about twice the emissions of the current XDiavel, which probably means it is tuned for more grunt to take on bikes like the KTM 1290 Adventure.

Also worth mentioning is the fact the upcoming Multistrada will weight 10 kilograms less than the current 1200 suggesting extensive use of lightweight materials and probably a chassis and swingarm redesign.

The papers show three Multistrada 1260 models all powered by the same engine and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. You get the standard model, a Pikes Peak version, and even an S one which will probably be more inclined towards sport touring through some accessories and suspension settings.

Earlier this year, Ducati expanded the Multistrada range by introducing the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro and a smaller Multistrada 950.

The Pro differs from the original Multistrada through a set of Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires, Touratech bull bars, LED lights, a low windshield, and a type-approved Termignoni exhaust.

On the other side, the Multistrada 950 was created as a more affordable option while still offering enough performance and comfort. Its 937cc Testrastretta engine, the bike generates 113 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque. ABS, traction control and four riding modes are on the table, and you can fit it with any accessory from the Multistrada range.

With these in mind, we are eager to see what the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak and S have to offer. Stay tuned for more updates.

