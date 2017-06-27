autoevolution

Honda Adventure Roads 2017, 40 Bikers Riding To Nordkapp

A group of 40 motorcycle enthusiasts have geared up and embarked on the trip of a lifetime from Oslo to Nordkapp - also known as the northernmost point of Europe - on the first Honda Adventure Roads ride.
The group of influential riders, formed by bloggers, journalists, and even industry insiders, are traveling along the twisting roads that line the stunning landscapes of Norway’s North Sea coast, on the CRF1000L Africa Twin - Honda’s celebrated full-sized adventure motorcycle, which was re-born for 2016 with outstanding sales success across Europe.

The new generation Africa Twin is not a remake of the old XRV, as Honda engineered a whole new platform with carefully picked features from the old middleweight adventure machine that have been integrated into a modern machine that shook the segment since its introduction.

Power is now provided by a 998 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that delivers 94 hp at 7,500 rom and 98 Nm (72.2 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm. The powerhouse can be paired with either a simple six-speed gearbox or Honda’s new DCT which will do all the cog changing for you.

Other interesting features that make the new CRF1000L so good for adventure riding is a slim profile, Selectable Torque Control, Drive and Sport riding modes, and switchable ABS.

The 3,500km journey takes place between June 26th and July 3rd, and the riders will be joined along the way by two special HRC guests – Portugal’s Paulo Goncalves (2013 Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and runner-up in the 2015 Dakar Rally) and Argentina’s Kevin Benavides.

The riders have already gone through stage one which involved going from Oslo to Fosnavag, and you can check their adventures so far in the attached photo gallery or on the event's official web page here.

This first Adventure Roads journey will set a template for similar epic Honda-powered adventures in the months and years ahead.
