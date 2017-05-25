autoevolution

KTM Announces New Adventure Rally In Europe

 
KTM is happy to announce its first European Adventure Rally which is based on the knowledge of numerous such events from across the world to spread the true spirit of adventure on the Old Continent.
The event is dedicated to KTM riders seeking epic dirt roads, powering through uncharted forests, conquering extreme riding territory and sharing everything with like-minded people.

Each morning from July 6 to 8, 2017, three new courses will take 150 adventure seekers deep into the iconic Bardonecchia region of Italy and beyond. The tours cover three levels of intensity - 100% paved roads, 100% off-road, and a 50-50 option.

Every planned adventure is designed to have riders sit at a bonfire at the end of the day to tell stories with dozens of new friends, some of which being famous KTM ambassadors.

The price for such an experience is set at €299 (approx. $335, which sounds pretty cheap considering the fact that it includes three days of riding, all GPS files, three dinners, tire and tech support, medic, professional photography, a backup vehicle, a KTM goodie bag, and other features.

The rally was created to suit all skill levels, from first timers to seasoned pros. Designed with the KTM Adventure range in mind, the routes will include a mix of twisty bitumen sealed roads, gravel, and forest tracks, all surrounded by some of the best sceneries Italy has to offer.

Also, to enter the epic adventure you’ll need a road-registered KTM machine (640, 690, 950, 990, 1050, 1090, 1190 or 1290 Adventure models), a comprehensive motorcycle insurance, a full motorcycle license as well as enough fuel for 250 kilometers.

It should go without saying, but you should also bring your own riding equipment along as well as having your beloved machine properly serviced before taking on the action.

More details, as well as the registration form, can be found on KTM’s Adventure Rally page here.
