Honda Supplies Escort Motorcycles For Giro d’Italia

Honda Motor Europe announced it will be there to support the 100th Giro d’Italia as official sponsor and supplier of motorcycles and cars.





Honda will bring 30 motorcycles that will escort the world cycling champions, and the company will make sure it brings the best it has to offer in the Crossover range.



Among the pack, you’ll see the CRF1000L



Another great machine present for the big tour will be the



And, yes, the X-ADV can be had with a DCT too, providing seamless gear changes over all kinds of terrain. This solution is a unique feature that only Honda offers for the two-wheeled world.



Motorcycles aside, the Corsa Rosa’s roads will also host over 130 cars, with Honda introducing its now models here as well. The Civic, Civic Tourer, HR-V, and CR-V models will escort the athletes across the peninsula over the Giro d’Italia’s 3,615-kilometer route to the grand finale in Milan on May 28th.



