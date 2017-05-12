Indian Motorcycle Supports The Bike Shed London 2017

Indian Motorcycle is proud to announce it will be attending The Bike Shed London 2017
which is held over the last bank holiday weekend in May on the scene of London’s historic and beautiful Tobacco Dock.
Over 150 motorcycles will be on display along with manufacturer stands as well as street food, barista coffee, several proper bars, cigar and whiskey lounges, live music, multiple live tattoo artists and a multi-chair traditional barbershop.
The event is sponsored by Ohlins and supported by Rev’It, Triumph, Ducati, Yamaha, BMW, and now Indian Motorcycle
, all exhibiting along side pro-builders, amateurs and shed-builders alike.
As a UK debut, Indian will showcase a replica Munro streamliner called the Spirit of Munro which was built to pay homage to the most legendary bike shed builder, Burt Munro.
This year is also the 50th anniversary of Burt setting his speed record and becoming the World’s Fastest Indian.
The company will further display its commitment to the custom scene with award-winning Scouts built by dealers in the UK alongside Super Hooligan Scouts that are being raced in the DTRA Hooligan Championship.
The Young Guns are also traveling all the way from Switzerland to show their sprint-racing Scout, called Miracle Mike, complete with a nitrous oxide system and set to take on the Essenza sprint races and Punks Peak at Wheels & Waves.
The organizers have handpicked every element of this unique event and are usually based at the Bike Shed in Shoreditch.
All of the exhibited bikes are there ‘by invitation’ and selected from the best bike builders in the UK and Europe, plus special guests from the USA, and are on display without ropes or barriers to obscure the view or spoil your photos.
The Bike Shed London 2017 will be held on 26-28 May at the Tobacco Docks on Wapping Lane. If you come with your own motorcycle, access to the free parking is done through Pennington Street.