autoevolution

Indian Motorcycle Supports The Bike Shed London 2017

 
12 May 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Indian Motorcycle is proud to announce it will be attending The Bike Shed London 2017 which is held over the last bank holiday weekend in May on the scene of London’s historic and beautiful Tobacco Dock.

Over 150 motorcycles will be on display along with manufacturer stands as well as street food, barista coffee, several proper bars, cigar and whiskey lounges, live music, multiple live tattoo artists and a multi-chair traditional barbershop.

The event is sponsored by Ohlins and supported by Rev’It, Triumph, Ducati, Yamaha, BMW, and now Indian Motorcycle, all exhibiting along side pro-builders, amateurs and shed-builders alike.

As a UK debut, Indian will showcase a replica Munro streamliner called the Spirit of Munro which was built to pay homage to the most legendary bike shed builder, Burt Munro.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of Burt setting his speed record and becoming the World’s Fastest Indian.

The company will further display its commitment to the custom scene with award-winning Scouts built by dealers in the UK alongside Super Hooligan Scouts that are being raced in the DTRA Hooligan Championship.

The Young Guns are also traveling all the way from Switzerland to show their sprint-racing Scout, called Miracle Mike, complete with a nitrous oxide system and set to take on the Essenza sprint races and Punks Peak at Wheels & Waves.

The organizers have handpicked every element of this unique event and are usually based at the Bike Shed in Shoreditch.

All of the exhibited bikes are there ‘by invitation’ and selected from the best bike builders in the UK and Europe, plus special guests from the USA, and are on display without ropes or barriers to obscure the view or spoil your photos.

The Bike Shed London 2017 will be held on 26-28 May at the Tobacco Docks on Wapping Lane. If you come with your own motorcycle, access to the free parking is done through Pennington Street.
indian scout Indian motorcycles bike life bike industry
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71