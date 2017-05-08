autoevolution

Four Ways To Ride An Indian If You’re In Europe This Summer

 
8 May 2017
by
Interested in trying out an Indian Motorcycle this summer? If you’re in Europe, the company announced it offers no less than four ways to do so.
Starting with the most obvious way of getting to try out a new Indian motorcycle, you can schedule a test ride at your nearest dealership. They all now have a stock of demo bikes you can take out for a ride. Simply go online, choose a dealer, fill out the form, and they will contact you to arrange the booking.

The second way you may hop in the saddle is via Indian’s touring Roadshow. The event returns in many countries throughout Europe this season, and a number of branded trucks will be driving between dealers offering local riders to try all the 2017 lineup.

EagleRider is considered one of the world’s largest motorcycle rental and tour companies, and now it offers Indian models in their range. Riders also get to enjoy an excellent level of service with 24/7 on-road support, luggage transport, and a pre-planned selection of high-rated motorcycle-friendly hotels.

The company was founded in 1992 out of a garage with just an idea and a handful of motorcycles. It now offers services and planned road trips for less than $6,000. The recent addition of Indian bikes is only a plus for those who want to try something different.

Finally, how about hiring an Indian in Switzerland and riding on the twisting mountain roads? The husband and wife owners of Hotel Schweizerhof Santa Maria, Sonja and Hans Buhler, have built up a fleet of Indian Scouts and Chieftains, willing to hire them out to bikers at special rates.

The hotel is close to the renowned Stelvio Pass as well as 14 other incredible mountain pass roads. The pair offer three different motorcycle packages: an eight-pass tour, serpentine coaching, and re-entry course for those who had a long lay off from riding.
