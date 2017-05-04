autoevolution

Indian Motorcycle Riders Group Has a New Website

 
4 May 2017
Indian Motorcycle announced it launched an updated members website for the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) in the EMEA region. New motorcycle buyers get a year’s free membership.
The revised website is dedicated to over 5,000 members spread across 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and can be read in four different languages - English, French, German, and Spanish.

Members must sign in with a username and password, but there’s also a public version of the website which is available to anyone to learn about some of the news and events.

Owners of new or used Indian motorcycles can join the IMRG for free for the rest of 2017 by visiting the online platform and filling in their details like bike model, registration plate, and date of purchase.

If you own a vintage Indian, made before Polaris took over the company, you are welcomed to join the community as well. People who don’t own an Indian but love the brand can still join, but will be allowed starting 2018 and must pay a Community Membership fee of €40 per year.

Each member of the IMRG gets a membership card by post along with a Welcome Pack that can be collected from their local dealer containing an official patch and label pin.

From 2018 onwards, members will get further benefits like an annual patch, a renewal gift, roadside assistance, discounts on official events, garments, and accessories.

Indian will offer a free one-year membership to those buying a current bike model, which also applies to a named passenger. After the year is up, the owner will need to pay €50 for the member status.

Second-hand owners will also need to pay for a yearly membership as of 2018, which is €40.

Indian Motorcycle said that work will continue to develop the IMRG website and there are already plans to place the riders groups into a network that will allow more members to connect and communicate.
