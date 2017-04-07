Indian Announces Third Veterans Charity Motorcycle Therapy Ride

Indian Motorcycle
and “Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis” have crossed paths once again for an annual nine-day riding adventure to provide war veterans a chance to benefit from motorcycle riding therapy to decompress from the challenges of post-war life.
The two companies announce twenty deserving veterans and veteran mentors will join this year’s ride to Sturgis. Moreover, organizers are offering two post-9/11 veteran heroes the chance to participate in the ride via the Hero’s Ride of a Lifetime program, which enables the public to chose these two veterans.
Rolling out of Los Angeles on Friday 28th July on Indian motorcycles, trikes, and Champion Sidecars, the ride provides veterans the opportunity to work toward overcoming their post-war challenges.
“We’ll spend over a week riding on America’s most beautiful roads, getting to know each other and helping each other through Motorcycle Therapy,”
Veterans Charity Ride Founder David Frey said. “The shared experience of serving brings us together, veteran to veteran, to help each other heal.”
Riding through the most scenic back roads of the western United States, veterans will not only experience the great outdoors and the beauty the places have to offer, but also make stops to meet with other veterans, supporters, riders, and participate in various other activities.
After arriving in Sturgis on Saturday, August 5th, the group will be treated to a special Heroes Welcome before taking part in a week of events that further solidify the brotherhood and sisterhood formed during the ride.
The Veterans Charity Ride
to Sturgis was conceived and developed by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Robert Manciero of Full Vision Productions.
Primary sponsors of the charity ride to Sturgis include Indian Motorcycle, Champion Sidecars & Trikes, as well as additional supporting companies like Monster Energy Drink, Cycle Gear, Nordic Components, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.