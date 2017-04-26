autoevolution

First Quarter 2017 Looks Great For Polaris

 
26 Apr 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Despite the fact that Polaris had to shut down Victory Motorcycles’ production, the company released pleasing growth numbers for the first three months of this year.
Polaris Industies Inc. reported first quarter 2017 sales of $1,153.8 million, representing a 17 percent increase from the same period in 2016. Adjusted sales, which excludes the impact from Victory Motorcycles net sales for the first three months were $1,158.9 million compared to $983 million.

“We saw continued strong performance from Indian Motorcycle and our ORV business improved its performance in the face of heavy competitive activity and a sluggish powersports environment,” commented Scott Wine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Industries. “Overall, our dealer channel remains healthy with inventories down eight percent, and we continue to diligently work to enhance our dealer engagement.”

Motorcycle segment sales in the first part of 2017 hit $120.3 million, a decrease of 35 percent compared to last year’s first three months, which included $46.3 million of Victory wholegood, accessory, and apparel sales.

Indian Motorcycle sales increased in the first quarter thanks to strong retail sales, offset by lower Slingshot purchases, which were negatively impacted by low availability due to quality issues.

However, Polaris said it has made significant investments in its people, processes, and technology to increase the safety and quality of its machines.

On the other hand, off-road vehicle (ORV) and snowmobile segment sales were 2 percent over the the ones in the first quarter of 2016. Gross profit increased three percent to $213 million, or 29.4% of sales, in the first three months of 2017.

Aftermarket segment sales, which include Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP), along with the company's other aftermarket brands of Klim, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Trail Tech and 509, increased significantly to $217.8 million in the 2017 first quarter compared to $15.5 million in the 2016 first quarter.

With the new numbers in, Polaris looks forward to a great year, expecting overall sales to increase in the range of 10% to 13% over last year’s figures.
polaris slingshot Indian motorcycles victory motorcycles bike industry
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78