Brake Free Helmet Light Reaches Over 175% In Fundings

It looks like the Brake Free
safety helmet light got a lot of love on Indiegogo. With 10 days left until its funding campaign ends, the project almost doubled the amount it was asking for.
The San Jose startup company managed to reach over 175 percent in fundings in the first 15 days of the campaign, now having about $88,000 to bring the idea to mass production.
Brake Free is the world’s first autonomous brake light for motorcyclists. The device gets mounted to the rider’s helmet, and it uses sensors to detect when the bike is slowing down to light up a bunch of LEDs to be seen by other traffic participants.
The novelty comes from the fact that it doesn’t need a connection with the motorcycle or its ECU
, and no matter how the rider slows down - braking, engine braking or downshifting - the device lights up automatically thanks to its incorporated sensors and algorithm.
The device has been shaped to work with most motorcycle helmets
on the market, and it simply sticks to the outer shell using two neodymium magnets, without affecting its structural integrity.
It’s made of a tough material that is also waterproof, and the whole things weighs 170 grams (6 ounces). Powering the Brake Free is a 2600 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that should last for over 8 hours of use.
The company continues to seek additional funding until the campaign concludes on May 4th, 2017. Two additional stretch goals can be unlocked, including an all white version of the unit and a bigger battery at $100,000 and $150,000 respectively.
Brake Free Technologies was founded in May 2014 in San Jose, California. Shortly after graduating from San Jose State University, Alex Arkhangelskiy got a chance to apprentice under a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Dave Hadden.
Alex learned the ins and outs of product development by working first-hand on Dave’s products. While doing market research for one of his new ideas, an autonomous brake light for car drivers, Alex realized that this would be the perfect product for motorcycle riders and Brake Free was born.