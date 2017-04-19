KTM CEO Elected President Of European Association Of Motorcycle Manufacturers

KTM CEO Stefan Pierer was recently appointed as President of the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) for the second time after previously being elected back in 2004.





“Mr. Schaller has done an excellent job at positioning ACEM for the future,” Mr. Pierer said. “I know I speak for the whole European motorcycle community in stating how much this work is appreciated. I look forward to start my term as President and to work for a stronger association that promotes motorcycling across Europe.”



ACEM will also have a new Vice President, with Piaggio & C. SpA’s board director Mr. Michele Colaninno stepping on to the stage.



Stefan Pierer took control of KTM through his CROSS holding group in 1992, and has helped the bike building company to become one of the most prolific one in the European Union.



In 2016,



Based in Brussels, ACEM holds a roster with at least fourteen main motorcycle manufacturers as members (21 brands) along with other companies. It also works closely with EU institutions, as well as with a range of stakeholders in different policy areas.



These include type-approval of L-category vehicles, environmental legislation, road safety and transport policies, international trade negotiations and more. Over 156,000 jobs depend on the motorcycle, moped, tricycle and quadricycle industry in Europe, Putting Mr. Pierer in a very important position.



European registrations of motorcycle and mopeds increased by 9.1 percent last year compared to 2015. This translates to over 1.3 million units with significant increases in all of the largest European markets. The Austrian will replace Mr. Stephan Schaller, President of BMW Motorrad, who will now step down to Vice President.“Mr. Schaller has done an excellent job at positioning ACEM for the future,” Mr. Pierer said. “I know I speak for the whole European motorcycle community in stating how much this work is appreciated. I look forward to start my term as President and to work for a stronger association that promotes motorcycling across Europe.”ACEM will also have a new Vice President, with Piaggio & C. SpA’s board director Mr. Michele Colaninno stepping on to the stage.Stefan Pierer took control of KTM through his CROSS holding group in 1992, and has helped the bike building company to become one of the most prolific one in the European Union.In 2016, KTM oversaw a growth of more than 200,000 units (including Husqvarna models) and an 11.7 percent surge in revenue thanks to a workforce now over 3,000 in number, including 500 people in the Research and Development department.Based in Brussels, ACEM holds a roster with at least fourteen main motorcycle manufacturers as members (21 brands) along with other companies. It also works closely with EU institutions, as well as with a range of stakeholders in different policy areas.These include type-approval of L-category vehicles, environmental legislation, road safety and transport policies, international trade negotiations and more. Over 156,000 jobs depend on the motorcycle, moped, tricycle and quadricycle industry in Europe, Putting Mr. Pierer in a very important position.European registrations of motorcycle and mopeds increased by 9.1 percent last year compared to 2015. This translates to over 1.3 million units with significant increases in all of the largest European markets.