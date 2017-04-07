Husqvarna To Inherit KTM’s Groundbreaking Fuel-Injected 2-Stroke Engines

Last month, KTM announced it will introduce some groundbreaking new fuel-injected 2-stroke engines
in their enduro range. Well, naturally, Husqvarna will benefit from the same technology.
Husqvarna Motorcycles announced the introduction of its next generation fuel-injected 2-stroke enduro models. Perfectly identifying with the brand’s style, the new 2018 TE 250i, and TE 300i models will feature engine technology that is said to revolutionize the field of two-stroke machines.
Enjoying over a century of uninterrupted design, development and production, Husqvarna Motorcycles are now set to add another benchmark to their impressive timeline of innovations. Being one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers, and the first company to ever produce a purpose-built offroad bike, Husqvarna Motorcycles have always been a great advocate of 2-stroke technology.
From Rolf Tibblin’s first Motocross European Championship in 1959 to the golden age of motocross during the 60s and the 70s, Husqvarna has remained a dominant force in the segment of high-performance 2-stroke offroad motorcycles. With their new generation of fuel-injected 2-strokes arriving soon, Husqvarna Motorcycles will proudly start a new chapter in their history of pioneering innovation and forward-thinking development.
By introducing fuel injection to the simple smoker engine, fuel economy will be greatly improved, while also eliminating the need to pre-mix fuel or alter the jetting. Moreover, the new TPI (Transfer Port Injection) technology is said to offer a completely new experience regarding power delivery and rideability.
This revolutionary new technology will go into production in June. Additional information about Husqvarna’s MY18 2-stroke enduro models will be released on May 30, 2017.
As a reminder, KTM
is looking forward to unveil its new 250 EXC TPI and 300 EXC TPI equivalent models this May. The bikes are expected to arrive in dealerships in early summer on the Old Continent, while the U.S. and Canada will get them in late fall.