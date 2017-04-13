autoevolution

Royal Enfield Opens New Dealership In Milwaukee

 
13 Apr 2017
by
From now on, you’ll have two Royal Enfield dealerships in the Milwaukee area as the company opened up a new place in Muskego, Wisconsin. This way, the new dealership brings the Royal Enfield North America network to 50 locations.
“It’s been a concentrated effort to expand Royal Enfield’s presence in North America,” said Rod Copes, President of Royal Enfield North America. “Partnerships with excellent dealer operators are an important part of our strategy to grow our footprint.”

The new Muskego location has already started selling, so if you’re close by and always wanted a Royal Enfield, you can pay them a visit.

“It is always a good day when you can partner with a company like Royal Enfield that has such a rich history in motorcycling,” said Rob Schopf, Owner of Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee, “Royal Enfield is an attractive option for all riders and is a perfect compliment to our current line-up.”

The dealership will be selling the full North American lineup, including the iconic Bullet, Classic, and the Continental GT models. All Royal Enfield motorcycle styles and colors fall in the segment-leading MSRP price range of $5,000 - $6,000 and come with an attractive two-year unlimited mile warranty.

If you ask me, I’d grab a Continental GT, which happens to be the lightest, fastest, and most powerful Royal Enfield in production. It is also the company’s best expression yet of a culture phenomenon that has simply refused to fade away - the cafe racer.

The Continental GT is powered by an air-cooled fuel-injected 535 cc single-cylinder engine making 29 horsepower at 5,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 32.5 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm, which gets connected to a simple wet, multiplate clutch and a 5-speed gearbox.

Style and simplicity never came in a more compelling package. Oh, and did I also mentioned this is a great motorcycle for beginners?
