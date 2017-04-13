Motorcycle-Inspired New Neighborhood X Converse All Stars Hit The Market

When the motorcycle bug bites, some people go full rider mode and prefer to have as much gear
designed for or inspired by this sport as possible. Perfectly suiting this idea is the new Converse All Stars sneaker variation specially created for people loving to go around on two wheels, and also caring about fashion.
A new collaboration between Neighborhood and Converse spawned what is called the Chuck Taylor All Star 70. Finally, there’s a pair of Converse shoes that will fit your riding outfit.
For the most part, the new variant of the highly popular shoe is pretty much the same as it ever was; a canvas upper with a rubber toe cap and sole. However, the designers have included some leather reinforcements around the eyelets, ankle, and hell.
However, the biggest addition is a foot shifter strap overlay. This is made out of a combination of rubber and leather to help protect the shoe and your feet. It won’t help much in an impact, but at least they’ll act as a protective element between your foot and the gearshift lever in case you want to use them while riding.
Yeah, we know most motorcycles today have the gear shifter
on the left, being operated with your left foot, but for symmetry’s sake, the designers put these straps on both shoes. They are also imprinted with a “SHIFT” icon so you don’t have to explain everyone what’s the deal with them.
Similarly, the famous Converse star is garnished by a “MOTORCYCLE” imprint, while the right strap also reads “Neighborhood Technical Apparel/ Tokyo, Est. 1994/ Craft with Pride.”
The MSRP for the new Chuck Taylor All Star ‘70s is set at $110 and are already present in most shops, including the online ones.
They really look cool, but personally, I wouldn’t go riding in canvas and rubber shoes like these. They lack any solid reinforcements to protect your toes and ankles in case of a crash, so they’re only purpose would be for short city rides to places where you’d also have to walk after parking the bike.